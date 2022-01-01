Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or GL76 Pulse – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS77 vs GL76 Pulse

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and GL76 Pulse important characteristics
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~75.9%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Contrast - 1570:1
sRGB color space 100% 94%
Response time 3 ms 8 ms
Battery

Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 180 W

CPU

Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Graphics Card

TGP 105 W 60 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 5120 2048
DirectX support 12 12
RAM

Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
