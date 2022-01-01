Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or GP76 Leopard – what's better?

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
63 out of 100
MSI GP76 Leopard
MSI Stealth GS77
MSI GP76 Leopard
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and GP76 Leopard important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
GP76 Leopard

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 W 230 / 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +41%
1801
GP76 Leopard
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +89%
11895
GP76 Leopard
6280
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +51%
1846
GP76 Leopard
1221
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +133%
17759
GP76 Leopard
7613

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth GS77 +4%
14.4 TFLOPS
GP76 Leopard
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

