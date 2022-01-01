Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS77 vs GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
65 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
MSI Stealth GS77
MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (137.8 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 358.3 x 248 x 19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~75.5%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 56.8 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Stealth GS77 +20%
14.4 TFLOPS
GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs MSI Stealth GS77
2. MSI GS76 Stealth vs MSI Stealth GS77
3. MSI Crosshair 17 vs MSI Stealth GS77
4. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs MSI Stealth GS77
5. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
6. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
7. MSI GE66 Raider vs MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
8. MSI Katana GF66 vs MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
9. MSI GS76 Stealth vs MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) and Stealth GS77 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский