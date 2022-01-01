MSI Stealth GS77 vs GS76 Stealth 74 out of 100 VS 71 out of 100 MSI Stealth GS77 MSI GS76 Stealth

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm

15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm

15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~80.4% Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level - 55.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 744:1 sRGB color space 100% 94.2% Adobe RGB profile - 66.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.7% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS77 n/a GS76 Stealth 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 590 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Base frequency 3.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 14 8 Threads 20 16 L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Stealth GS77 +14% 1801 GS76 Stealth 1579 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Stealth GS77 +39% 11895 GS76 Stealth 8528 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Stealth GS77 +17% 1846 GS76 Stealth 1575 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Stealth GS77 +40% 17759 GS76 Stealth 12725

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W 80-95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 5120 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Stealth GS77 +20% 14.4 TFLOPS GS76 Stealth 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 89 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 6.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.