MSI Stealth GS77 vs GS76 Stealth
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
96
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
86
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
67
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
NanoReview Score
74
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches
|396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|-
|55.7 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|744:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|94.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|66.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.7%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|590 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +14%
1801
1579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +39%
11895
8528
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +17%
1846
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +40%
17759
12725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|80-95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Power
|6x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|89 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
