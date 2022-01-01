You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm

15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2% Side bezels 7.3 mm 7 mm Colors Black Black, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 53 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1261:1 sRGB color space 100% 94% Adobe RGB profile - 65.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS77 n/a Raider GE76 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 W 280 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 870 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units 5120 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Stealth GS77 +33% 14.4 TFLOPS Raider GE76 (2022) 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.2 Power 6x2W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 84 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.