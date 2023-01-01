Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or Stealth 17 Studio – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS77 vs Stealth 17 Studio

71 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
68 out of 100
MSI Stealth 17 Studio
MSI Stealth GS77
MSI Stealth 17 Studio
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and Stealth 17 Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 17 Studio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
Stealth 17 Studio

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.8 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right, Bottom
Charge power 240 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 708 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz -
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Stealth GS77 +73%
14.4 TFLOPS
Stealth 17 Studio
8.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.4
Power 6x2W 6x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Vector GP76 and MSI Stealth GS77
2. MSI Raider GE77 and MSI Stealth GS77
3. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and MSI Stealth 17 Studio
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and MSI Stealth 17 Studio
5. Razer Blade 18 and MSI Stealth 17 Studio
6. MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) and MSI Stealth 17 Studio
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Stealth 17 Studio and Stealth GS77 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский