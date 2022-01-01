Home > Laptop comparison > Summit E16 Flip or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Summit E16 Flip vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

61 out of 100
MSI Summit E16 Flip
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
MSI Summit E16 Flip
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Summit E16 Flip and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Summit E16 Flip
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 100 against 82 watt-hours
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Summit E16 Flip
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 258.5 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 10.18 x 0.67 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance
Summit E16 Flip
5.01 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +4%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones - 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Summit E16 Flip and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Pro 16 (2019)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell Precision 5560
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell Alienware x17 R2
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Pro 15 (2018)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and MSI Summit E16 Flip or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский