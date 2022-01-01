Home > Laptop comparison > Summit E16 Flip or Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) – what's better?

MSI Summit E16 Flip vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)

61 out of 100
MSI Summit E16 Flip
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
MSI Summit E16 Flip
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Summit E16 Flip and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Summit E16 Flip
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 82 against 75 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (113.3 vs 143.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Summit E16 Flip
vs
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 258.5 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 10.18 x 0.67 inches		 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~77.7%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 8.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 324 / 396 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Summit E16 Flip +255%
5.01 TFLOPS
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Summit E16 Flip vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs 7i (14”)
5. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
6. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and MSI Summit E16 Flip or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский