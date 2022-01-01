You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Summit E16 Flip Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 82 against 75 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (113.3 vs 143.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 258.5 x 16.9 mm

14.09 x 10.18 x 0.67 inches 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~77.7% Side bezels 6.7 mm 8.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Summit E16 Flip n/a Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 324 / 396 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 12 Threads 16 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Summit E16 Flip +5% 1562 Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1486 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Summit E16 Flip +5% 7175 Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 6838

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 40 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Summit E16 Flip +255% 5.01 TFLOPS Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 81 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.