MSI Sword 15 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023

58 out of 100
MSI Sword 15 (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
MSI Sword 15 (2022)
Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Sword 15 (2022) and Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (144.1 vs 181.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Sword 15 (2022)
vs
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm
15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~74%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 13.7 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 131 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 32 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Sword 15 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 +11%
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
