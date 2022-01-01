You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery 53.5 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Sword 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.84 kg (6.26 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~69% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm Colors White Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space - 56.9% Adobe RGB profile - 40.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Sword 15 (2022) n/a G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 567 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 60 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Sword 15 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +42% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 76 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

