MSI Sword 15 (2022) vs Prestige 15 (12th Gen)

Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 82 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Sword 15 (2022)
vs
Prestige 15 (12th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm
14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~80.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 40.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:15 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 280 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Sword 15 (2022) +92%
6.14 TFLOPS
Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 89 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
