MSI Sword 15 (2022) vs Pulse GL66 (2022)

62 out of 100
MSI Sword 15 (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
MSI Sword 15 (2022)
MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Sword 15 (2022) and Pulse GL66 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Sword 15 (2022)
vs
Pulse GL66 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 359 x 259 x 23.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~NaN% ~72.2%
Side bezels NaN mm 6.8 mm
Colors White Gray
Transformer No -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size - 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI undefined ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio - 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Sword 15 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS
Pulse GL66 (2022) +105%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
