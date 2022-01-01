Home > Laptop comparison > Sword 15 (2022) or Raider GE66 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Sword 15 (2022) vs Raider GE66 (2022)

58 out of 100
MSI Sword 15 (2022)
VS
72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
MSI Sword 15 (2022)
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Sword 15 (2022) and Raider GE66 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Sword 15 (2022)
vs
Raider GE66 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~70.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance
Sword 15 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS
Raider GE66 (2022) +219%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
