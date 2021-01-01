MSI Sword 15 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
MSI Sword 15
From $1265
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
Review
Performance
System and application performance
85
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
39
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
- Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 57.5 against 53.5 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1371:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|65%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|44%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|42.5%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|498 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +24%
1439
1158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15 +61%
6369
3950
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +58%
1795
1137
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15 +92%
9372
4875
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|0 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
