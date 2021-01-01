Home > Laptop comparison > Sword 15 or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

MSI Sword 15 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

60 out of 100
MSI Sword 15
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
MSI Sword 15
From $1265
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Sword 15 and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Sword 15
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~74%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White White, Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15 +37%
6369
TUF Dash F15 FX516
4644
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +26%
1795
TUF Dash F15 FX516
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15 +72%
9372
TUF Dash F15 FX516
5463

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Sword 15
6.14 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +9%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Sword 15 and Stealth 15M
2. MSI Sword 15 and Katana GF66
3. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Dell Alienware m17 R4
4. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
5. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Gaming A15 FA506
6. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and MSI GF65 Thin
7. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Gaming A17 FA706

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and MSI Sword 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский