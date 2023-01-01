Home > Laptop comparison > Sword 15 or TUF Gaming A15 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Sword 15 vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)

51 out of 100
MSI Sword 15
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
MSI Sword 15
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Sword 15 and Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Sword 15
vs
TUF Gaming A15 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors White Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Sword 15 +40%
350 nits
TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Sword 15
6.14 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 (2023) +50%
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Katana GF66 or MSI Sword 15
2. Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) or Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
3. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) or Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) or Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) or Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) and MSI Sword 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский