MSI Sword 15 vs Dell G15 5511
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7