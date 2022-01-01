Home > Laptop comparison > Sword 15 or G15 5511 – what's better?

MSI Sword 15 vs Dell G15 5511

54 out of 100
MSI Sword 15
VS
56 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
MSI Sword 15
Dell G15 5511
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Sword 15 and Dell G15 5511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Sword 15
vs
G15 5511

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~68.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors White Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Sword 15 +40%
350 nits
G15 5511
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +2%
1436
G15 5511
1409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15 +9%
6475
G15 5511
5965
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +25%
1795
G15 5511
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15 +1%
9372
G15 5511
9304

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Sword 15
6.14 TFLOPS
G15 5511 +16%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

