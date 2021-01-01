Home > Laptop comparison > Sword 15 or MECH 15 G3 – what's better?

MSI Sword 15 vs Eluktronics MECH 15 G3

58 out of 100
MSI Sword 15
VS
74 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
MSI Sword 15
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 94 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Sword 15 and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 102-139% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 94 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Sword 15
vs
MECH 15 G3

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 77%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Sword 15
350 nits
MECH 15 G3
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Sword 15
1407
MECH 15 G3 +3%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15
6106
MECH 15 G3 +23%
7509
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +24%
1795
MECH 15 G3
1449
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15
9372
MECH 15 G3 +32%
12389

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Sword 15
6.14 TFLOPS
MECH 15 G3 +185%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 89 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Sword 15 or Stealth 15M
2. Sword 15 or TUF Dash F15 FX516
3. Sword 15 or Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4. Sword 15 or Katana GF66
5. Sword 15 or Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
6. MECH 15 G3 or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
7. MECH 15 G3 or Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
8. MECH 15 G3 or Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
9. MECH 15 G3 or Prometheus XVI (2021)
10. MECH 15 G3 or Neo 15 (M21)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 and MSI Sword 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский