Home > Laptop comparison > Sword 15 or Omen 15z (AMD) – what's better?

MSI Sword 15 vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)

58 out of 100
MSI Sword 15
VS
64 out of 100
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
MSI Sword 15
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Sword 15 and HP Omen 15z (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133 vs 144.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Sword 15
vs
Omen 15z (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Sword 15 +17%
350 nits
Omen 15z (AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +4%
1407
Omen 15z (AMD)
1356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +30%
1795
Omen 15z (AMD)
1384
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15
9372
Omen 15z (AMD) +6%
9936

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1163 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1530 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Sword 15
6.14 TFLOPS
Omen 15z (AMD) +92%
11.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Sword 15 vs Stealth 15M
2. Sword 15 vs Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
3. Sword 15 vs Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
4. Omen 15z (AMD) vs ROG Strix G15 G513
5. Omen 15z (AMD) vs Pavilion 15
6. Omen 15z (AMD) vs Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
7. Omen 15z (AMD) vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Omen 15z (AMD) vs G15 5511

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 15z (AMD) and MSI Sword 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский