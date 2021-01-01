You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 70.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Sword 15 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70.9 against 53.5 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133 vs 144.1 square inches)

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~78.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors White Black Transformer No - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Sword 15 +17% 350 nits Omen 15z (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 70.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 180 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1163 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1530 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Sword 15 6.14 TFLOPS Omen 15z (AMD) +92% 11.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

