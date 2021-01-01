MSI Sword 15 vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
NanoReview Score
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.37 kg (5.23 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +4%
1407
1356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6106
6125
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +30%
1795
1384
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9372
Omen 15z (AMD) +6%
9936
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1163 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1530 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|11.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
