Sword 15 or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

MSI Sword 15 vs HP Pavilion 15 58 out of 100 VS 48 out of 100 MSI Sword 15 From $1265 HP Pavilion 15 From $649

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 41 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Sword 15 Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 53.5 against 41 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.5 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.7% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.4 mm Colors White Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Max. brightness Sword 15 +40% 350 nits Pavilion 15 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 41 Wh Voltage - 11.34 V Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 150 / 180 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 304 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Sword 15 +7% 1401 Pavilion 15 1315 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Sword 15 +33% 6095 Pavilion 15 4570 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Sword 15 +36% 1795 Pavilion 15 1322 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Sword 15 +89% 9372 Pavilion 15 4968

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 2048 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Sword 15 +118% 6.14 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.