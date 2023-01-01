MSI Sword 15 vs Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 80 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|946 cm2 (146.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|9.4 mm
|Colors
|White
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right, Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|140 / 230 / 300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1518
1820
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6377
14291
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1480
1891
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9372
18688
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
