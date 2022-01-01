MSI Sword 15 vs GE76 Raider
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
67
58
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
62
73
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
48
NanoReview Score
64
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|White
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|55 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|230 / 240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|880 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +11%
1436
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15 +4%
6475
6206
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +43%
1795
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15 +19%
9372
7845
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
