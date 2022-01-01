MSI Sword 15 vs GF65 Thin 54 out of 100 VS 53 out of 100 MSI Sword 15 MSI GF65 Thin

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 51 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Sword 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors White Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Sword 15 350 nits GF65 Thin n/a

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 150 / 180 W 180 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Sword 15 +35% 1436 GF65 Thin 1063 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Sword 15 +63% 6475 GF65 Thin 3969 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Sword 15 1795 GF65 Thin n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Sword 15 9372 GF65 Thin n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile TGP 60 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Sword 15 +26% 6.14 TFLOPS GF65 Thin 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.