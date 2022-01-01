Home > Laptop comparison > Sword 15 or GF65 Thin – what's better?

MSI Sword 15 vs GF65 Thin

54 out of 100
MSI Sword 15
VS
53 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
MSI Sword 15
MSI GF65 Thin
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Sword 15 and GF65 Thin important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio


Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Sword 15
vs
GF65 Thin

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Sword 15
350 nits
GF65 Thin
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +35%
1436
GF65 Thin
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15 +63%
6475
GF65 Thin
3969
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Sword 15
1795
GF65 Thin
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15
9372
GF65 Thin
n/a

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Sword 15 +26%
6.14 TFLOPS
GF65 Thin
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
6 (50%)
6 (50%)
Total votes: 12

