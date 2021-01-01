Home > Laptop comparison > Sword 15 or Stealth 15M – what's better?

61 out of 100
MSI Sword 15
VS
64 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
MSI Sword 15
From $1265
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Sword 15
vs
Stealth 15M

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors White White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 872:1
sRGB color space - 93.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 64%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 62%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness
Sword 15 +40%
350 nits
Stealth 15M
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 418 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +8%
1439
Stealth 15M
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15 +45%
6369
Stealth 15M
4399
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Sword 15 +32%
1795
Stealth 15M
1360
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Sword 15 +83%
9372
Stealth 15M
5122

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 975 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1357 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Sword 15
6.14 TFLOPS
Stealth 15M +69%
10.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
