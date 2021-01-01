Sword 15 or Stealth 15M – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 52 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 0GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Sword 15 Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~75.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.5 mm Colors White White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 46 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 872:1 sRGB color space - 93.3% Adobe RGB profile - 64% DCI-P3 color gamut - 62% Response time - 41 ms Max. brightness Sword 15 +40% 350 nits Stealth 15M 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 52 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 150 / 180 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter - 418 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Sword 15 +8% 1439 Stealth 15M 1337 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Sword 15 +45% 6369 Stealth 15M 4399 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Sword 15 +32% 1795 Stealth 15M 1360 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Sword 15 +83% 9372 Stealth 15M 5122

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 60 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 975 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1357 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Sword 15 6.14 TFLOPS Stealth 15M +69% 10.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 0GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Nahimic 3 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.