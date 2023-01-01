Home > Laptop comparison > Sword 17 (2023) or ROG Strix G16 – what's better?

MSI Sword 17 (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix G16

59 out of 100
MSI Sword 17 (2023)
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G16
MSI Sword 17 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Sword 17 (2023) and Asus ROG Strix G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Sword 17 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 64 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.9 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Sword 17 (2023)
vs
ROG Strix G16

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.7 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level (max. load) - 51 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Sword 17 (2023)
300 nits
ROG Strix G16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 966 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Sword 17 (2023)
11674
ROG Strix G16 +28%
14906
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Sword 17 (2023)
14782
ROG Strix G16 +44%
21359
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Sword 17 (2023)
6.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G16 +6%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

