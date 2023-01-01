MSI Sword 17 (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Sword 17 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 64 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.9 vs 168.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 200 W
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|966 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1871
1876
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11674
ROG Strix G16 +28%
14906
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1853
ROG Strix G16 +5%
1942
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14782
ROG Strix G16 +44%
21359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1