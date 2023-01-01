MSI Sword 17 (2023) vs Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Sword 17 (2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 80 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (147.6 vs 168.5 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches
|363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|9.4 mm
|Colors
|White
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|180 / 200 W
|140 / 300 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|820 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1871
2290
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11674
21018
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1853
2071
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14782
37172
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
