MSI Sword 17 (2023) vs Katana 15 (2023)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Sword 17 (2023)
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the MSI Katana 15 (2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.1 vs 168.5 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 200 W
|180 / 200 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|573 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Sword 17 (2023) +10%
1871
1705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Sword 17 (2023) +32%
11674
8844
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Sword 17 (2023) +11%
1853
1664
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Sword 17 (2023) +42%
14782
10393
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
