MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

85 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (136.7 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type Mini LED Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +100%
1000 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz -
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 76
GPU performance
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +263%
24.7 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2048 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 3 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

