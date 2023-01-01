You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs) Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (136.7 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~86.2% Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2

Display 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type Mini LED Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 255 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) +100% 1000 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 330 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 175 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 76 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) +263% 24.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x16 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 3 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.