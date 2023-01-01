MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (136.7 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|330 W
|140 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1330 grams
|353 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|32
|12
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +11%
2186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +63%
23620
14471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +37%
2206
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +114%
31254
14597
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|-
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x2048 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|3
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
