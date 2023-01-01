MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix G18
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 99.9 against 64 watt-hours
- 102% sharper screen – 255 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G18
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (181.8 vs 203 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|3
|Noise level
|61 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|18 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|126 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|6060000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|92.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94.9%
|-
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1330 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|24
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2101
1966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +35%
21921
16269
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2206
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27493
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x2048 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|90.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1