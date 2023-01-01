You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours 35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs) Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (144.9 vs 203 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (144.9 vs 203 square inches) Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 1000 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~79.4% Side bezels 7 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 3

Display 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 255 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) 1000 nits ROG Strix SCAR 16 +10% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) 24.7 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 16 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.