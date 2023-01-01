Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 HX (2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

85 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • 35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (144.9 vs 203 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 1000 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 4 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
1000 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +10%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 36 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
24.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
