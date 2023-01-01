Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits 36% sharper screen – 255 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (133.8 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~77.8% Side bezels 7 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 4 2 Noise level (max. load) 61 dB 57.4 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 255 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 6060000:1 1030:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 92.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94.9% 98% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) +100% 600 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 330 W 100 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter 1330 grams 741 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1425 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) +86% 24.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 1 Max. ram size 128 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 90.1 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.