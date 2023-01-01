MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- 36% sharper screen – 255 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (133.8 vs 203 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|61 dB
|57.4 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|6060000:1
|1030:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|92.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94.9%
|98%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|1330 grams
|741 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +43%
2115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +133%
20786
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +45%
2180
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +136%
29776
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|120 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1425 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|13.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|1
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x2048 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Power
|4x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|90.1 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1