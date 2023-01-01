You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Can run popular games at about 101-138% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 101-138% higher FPS Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours 80% sharper screen – 255 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (133.8 vs 203 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~86% Side bezels 7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 61 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 255 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 6060000:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 92.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94.9% - Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) 600 nits ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 330 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 175 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) +184% 24.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 1 Max. ram size 128 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.4 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 90.1 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.