MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

84 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • 35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 35% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (135.3 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~85%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 4 3
Noise level 61 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 6060000:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 92.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94.9% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 32 20
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +26%
24.7 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.4
Power 4x2W 6x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 90.1 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

