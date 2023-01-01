MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 92-126% higher FPS
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (161.2 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1330 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|20
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +21%
2186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +89%
23620
12505
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +20%
2206
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +85%
31254
16930
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x2048 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
