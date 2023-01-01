MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Dell Alienware X16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 92-126% higher FPS
- Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- 80% sharper screen – 255 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (163.8 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.72 kg (6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|4
|Noise level
|61 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|480 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|6060000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|92.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94.9%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1330 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +18%
2101
1788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +105%
21921
10678
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +18%
2206
1866
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +69%
27493
16278
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|-
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x2048 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.4
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|90.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
