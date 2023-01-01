You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Can run popular games at about 92-126% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 92-126% higher FPS Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits 80% sharper screen – 255 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (163.8 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.72 kg (6 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm

14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~70.2% Side bezels 7 mm 10.1 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 4 4 Noise level 61 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 480 Hz PPI 255 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 6060000:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 92.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94.9% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) +100% 600 nits Alienware X16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 330 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) +168% 24.7 TFLOPS Alienware X16 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.4 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 90.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

