Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 HX (2023) or Aorus 17X – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Gigabyte Aorus 17X

84 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
VS
65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17X
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Gigabyte Aorus 17X
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) and Gigabyte Aorus 17X important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (179.8 vs 203 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
vs
Aorus 17X

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 396 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~71.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 4 4
Noise level (max. load) 61 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 6060000:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 92.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94.9% -
Max. brightness
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +100%
600 nits
Aorus 17X
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +105%
20997
Aorus 17X
10260
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +101%
29626
Aorus 17X
14761
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 18 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +37%
24.7 TFLOPS
Aorus 17X
18 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2048 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 90.1 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Aorus 17 (2023) and Aorus 17X
2. ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Aorus 17X
3. Alienware m18 and Titan GT77 HX (2023)
4. ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Titan GT77 HX (2023)
5. ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and Titan GT77 HX (2023)
6. ROG Strix SCAR 18 and Titan GT77 HX (2023)
7. Raider GE78 HX (2023) and Titan GT77 HX (2023)
8. Blade 16 and Titan GT77 HX (2023)
9. Titan GT77 and Titan GT77 HX (2023)
10. Blade 18 and Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aorus 17X and MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский