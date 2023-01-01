You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i9 11980HK Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (179.8 vs 203 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 396 x 293 x 21.8 mm

15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~71.1% Side bezels 7 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 4 4 Noise level (max. load) 61 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 6060000:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 92.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94.9% - Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) +100% 600 nits Aorus 17X 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 18 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) +37% 24.7 TFLOPS Aorus 17X 18 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 90.1 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.