MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Gigabyte Aorus 17X
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (179.8 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|396 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~71.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|4
|Noise level (max. load)
|61 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|6060000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|92.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94.9%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1330 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +19%
2115
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +105%
20997
10260
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +33%
2168
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +101%
29626
14761
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|18 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x2048 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|90.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|2 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
