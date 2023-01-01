You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs) Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (161.2 vs 203 square inches)

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 397 x 262 x 25 mm

15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~79.3% Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level - 59 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1535:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 71.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 70.4% Response time - 6 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) +233% 1000 nits G7 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 330 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams 470 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB TGP 175 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1403 MHz GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) +269% 24.7 TFLOPS G7 (2022) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.2 x 9.1 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

