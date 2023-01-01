Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 HX (2023) or Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

84 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
VS
73 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
  • 35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (147.6 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
vs
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~77.9%
Side bezels 7 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level (max. load) 61 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 6060000:1 1278:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 99.7%
Adobe RGB profile 92.4% 71.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94.9% 69.1%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Bottom
Charge power 330 W 140 / 300 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 32 24
L3 Cache 36 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 90.1 dB 56 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
