You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Battery 99.9 Wh - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours 35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (147.6 vs 203 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~77.9% Side bezels 7 mm 9.4 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 4 2 Noise level (max. load) 61 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 255 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 6060000:1 1278:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 99.7% Adobe RGB profile 92.4% 71.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 94.9% 69.1% Response time - 9 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) +20% 600 nits Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 80 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Bottom Charge power 330 W 140 / 300 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams 820 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) +26% 24.7 TFLOPS Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 90.1 dB 56 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.