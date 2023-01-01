MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Raider GE77
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
- Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (174.7 vs 203 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level
|-
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1330 grams
|1264 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|24
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|25 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +19%
2186
1840
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +57%
23620
15035
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +18%
2206
1864
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +48%
31254
21135
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|5120
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|160
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x2048 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W, 2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1