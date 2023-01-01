You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (174.7 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~73.2% Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level - 57 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) 1000 nits Raider GE77 n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams 1264 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1310 MHz GPU boost clock - 1725 MHz FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) +41% 24.7 TFLOPS Raider GE77 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.