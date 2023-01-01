Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 HX (2023) or Titan GT77 – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Titan GT77

85 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
VS
71 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
MSI Titan GT77
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) and Titan GT77 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
vs
Titan GT77

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~63%
Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 4 4
Noise level - 61 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1321:1
sRGB color space - 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 73.2%
Response time - 4 ms
Max. brightness
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +233%
1000 nits
Titan GT77
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams 1335 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 32 24
L3 Cache 36 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +62%
23620
Titan GT77
14577
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +50%
31254
Titan GT77
20812
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +26%
24.7 TFLOPS
Titan GT77
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 4
Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
3. Razer Blade 18 and MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
4. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 and MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
5. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and MSI Titan GT77
6. Razer Blade 17 (2022) and MSI Titan GT77
7. MSI Raider GE77 and Titan GT77
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Titan GT77 and GT77 HX (2023) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский