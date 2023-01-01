You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 397 x 330 x 23 mm

Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~63% Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm Colors Black Black, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 4 Noise level - 61 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1321:1 sRGB color space - 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 70.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 73.2% Response time - 4 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) +233% 1000 nits Titan GT77 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams 1335 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) +26% 24.7 TFLOPS Titan GT77 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x16 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 4 Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Loudness - 87 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

