MSI Titan GT77 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

83 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
MSI Titan GT77
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 205-280% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (136.7 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 16 10
Threads 24 10
L3 Cache 30 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +106%
24462
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
11873

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 64
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +373%
24.6 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
