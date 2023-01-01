Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

71 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
MSI Titan GT77
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (136.7 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 61 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1321:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.2% -
Response time 4 ms -
Max. brightness
Titan GT77
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 1335 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz -
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 24 12
L3 Cache 25 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 76
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +188%
19.6 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
