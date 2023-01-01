You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs) Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (136.7 vs 203 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~86.2% Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 61 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1321:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.5% - Adobe RGB profile 70.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 73.2% - Response time 4 ms - Max. brightness Titan GT77 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 330 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 1335 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 150 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 76 GPU performance Titan GT77 +188% 19.6 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x16 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 87 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.