You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Can run popular games at about 369-503% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 99 against 62 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

51% sharper screen – 255 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2000 grams less (around 4.41 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 49% more compact case (102.9 vs 203 square inches)

Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~78.4% Side bezels 7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 4 2

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Size 17.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 255 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75% DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 330 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 175 W 35-45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 32 GPU performance Titan GT77 +670% 24.6 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 GV301 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x1W Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.