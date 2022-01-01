Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

83 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
MSI Titan GT77
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Can run popular games at about 369-503% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 99 against 62 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 51% sharper screen – 255 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2000 grams less (around 4.41 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 49% more compact case (102.9 vs 203 square inches)
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~78.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 30 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +150%
17392
ROG Flow X13 GV301
6962
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +140%
24462
ROG Flow X13 GV301
10174

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 32
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +670%
24.6 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Titan GT77 and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
2. Titan GT77 and Alienware x17 R2
3. Titan GT77 and Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
4. Titan GT77 and TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
5. Titan GT77 and Raider GE77
6. ROG Flow X13 GV301 and XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. ROG Flow X13 GV301 and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and MSI Titan GT77 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский