MSI Titan GT77 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Review
Performance
System and application performance
100
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
98
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
89
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
83
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Can run popular games at about 369-503% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 99 against 62 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 51% sharper screen – 255 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2000 grams less (around 4.41 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 49% more compact case (102.9 vs 203 square inches)
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|75%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|330 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +48%
2031
1372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +150%
17392
6962
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +52%
1977
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +140%
24462
10174
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|35-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|24.6 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|96
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
