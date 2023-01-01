You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (172.7 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~74.1% Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Blue Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 61 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1321:1 - sRGB color space 99.5% - Adobe RGB profile 70.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 73.2% 100% Response time 4 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 300 nits ROG Strix G17 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 330 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 1335 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 150 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Titan GT77 +113% 19.6 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 (2023) 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 87 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.9 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.