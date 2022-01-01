Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

74 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
55 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
MSI Titan GT77
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 282-385% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (172.7 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6800 RPM
Noise level 61 dB 49.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1321:1 1424:1
sRGB color space 99.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70.3% 73.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.2% -
Response time 4 ms 23 ms
Max. brightness
Titan GT77
300 nits
ROG Strix G17 G713
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1335 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 25 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +91%
14744
ROG Strix G17 G713
7718
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +78%
21050
ROG Strix G17 G713
11811

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +513%
19.6 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 87 dB 73.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
