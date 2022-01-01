MSI Titan GT77 vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Review
Performance
System and application performance
97
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
91
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
45
NanoReview Score
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 282-385% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (172.7 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6800 RPM
|Noise level
|61 dB
|49.9 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1321:1
|1424:1
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.3%
|73.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.2%
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|23 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|150 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1335 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +46%
1854
1273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +91%
14744
7718
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +40%
1859
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +78%
21050
11811
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|87 dB
|73.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|13.0 x 7.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
