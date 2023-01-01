MSI Titan GT77 vs Asus ROG Strix G18
Review
Performance
System and application performance
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
88
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
45
NanoReview Score
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 99 against 64 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G18
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (181.8 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|3
|Noise level
|61 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|18 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|126 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1321:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.2%
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1335 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|24
|24
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1833
ROG Strix G18 +7%
1966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14577
ROG Strix G18 +12%
16269
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1838
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20812
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|87 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|1.9 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
