You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (142.1 vs 203 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~73.2% Side bezels 7 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 4 4 Noise level 61 dB 39.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 300 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1321:1 - sRGB color space 99.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70.3% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.2% - Response time 4 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 300 nits ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 330 W 100 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 1335 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 150 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Titan GT77 +42% 19.6 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 87 dB 80.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.