Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (144.9 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 4 3
Noise level 61 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1321:1 -
sRGB color space 99.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.2% 100%
Response time 4 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Titan GT77
300 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +267%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1335 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 24 32
L3 Cache 25 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77
1833
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +18%
2154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77
14577
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +59%
23158
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77
1838
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +16%
2136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77
20812
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +48%
30745
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
Titan GT77
19.6 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +26%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
