Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

83 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
MSI Titan GT77
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
  • 80% sharper screen – 255 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (146.3 vs 203 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~74.7%
Side bezels 7 mm 0.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 850 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 30 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 48
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +78%
24.6 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 5.8 x 9.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and MSI Titan GT77
2. Dell Alienware m15 R7 and MSI Titan GT77
3. MSI Vector GP76 and MSI Titan GT77
4. Razer Blade 17 (2022) and MSI Titan GT77
5. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
6. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) and MSI Titan GT77 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский