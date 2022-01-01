You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours

80% sharper screen – 255 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (146.3 vs 203 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~74.7% Side bezels 7 mm 0.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 255 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 330 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 850 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 48 GPU performance Titan GT77 +78% 24.6 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 5.8 x 9.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.