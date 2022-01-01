You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery 99 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS

Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 99 against 64 watt-hours

101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (184 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm

15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~69.5% Side bezels 7 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 4 2

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 n/a Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 330 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB TGP 175 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 48 GPU performance Titan GT77 +183% 24.6 TFLOPS Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 - Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.